30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee to be Held in Kuala Lumpur in March 2024

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has announced that the 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee meeting will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event is scheduled to occur in the first or second week of March 2024, coinciding with the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium. The committee will gather legal and intellectual property experts, media professionals, regulatory bodies, and renowned lawyers from the Asia-Pacific region.

The two-day event will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on various legal and regulatory matters concerning the media and broadcast sector. On the first day, the committee will be divided into two segments. The first half will consist of a closed meeting exclusively for ABU members, enabling them to address internal matters and share insights on regional challenges and opportunities. The second half of the day will feature a workshop focusing on contract drafting techniques tailored specifically for media professionals.

Day two of the event will comprise a forum, where lawyers, regulatory professionals, and other experts in the field will deliver presentations on contemporary legal and regulatory topics. The forum will delve into crucial issues surrounding the media and broadcast industry, including intellectual property rights, copyright law, licensing agreements, and emerging challenges in the digital era. Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and engage in meaningful discussions with leading figures in the field.

The 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee will offer a unique chance to exchange ideas, explore best practices, and establish professional connections. It serves as a platform to foster collaboration among ABU members and enhance their understanding of legal frameworks relevant to the broadcasting sector.

For further information or recommendations for the theme for next year’s IPLC or agenda items to be covered, please send an email to ABU Legal Manager, Ms. Seemantani Sharma at seemantani@abu.org,my.