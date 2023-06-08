Final call for Global News Forum registrations

The deadline for registrations for the 2023 Global News Forum is fast approaching. All members are invited to register by 20 June.

The Forum will feature discussions on AI, Leading Change and Inspiring a Greener Future.

Speakers include disruptive technologies expert Dr Andrew Prahl, the Group Director of CMG Sri Lanka Chevaan Daniel, environmental communications specialist Dr Christina Yin, the Head of Integrated News at ABS-CBN Corporation Francis Toral, Rachel Cheang from Singapore Youth for Climate Action and award-winning environmental journalist Ishan Kukreti.

The Forum will be held at the Waterfront hotel in Kuching, Malaysia on July 11.

It will be preceded on July 10 by the annual ABU News Group meeting, which is open to all ABU members. A closed session for Asiavision members will begin at 3pm. The Asiavision awards gala will be held after the Forum.

On July 12, discussions on AI will continue in an AI masterclass which will feature a session on measures to mitigate the threat of misinformation with Bruce MacCormack, who founded Project Origin. The initiative on media provenance and identifying the origin of media includes the BBC, the New York Times and Microsoft.

After the half-day workshop, delegates have the opportunity to enjoy a field trip to the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre. The Centre provides a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s endangered species – orangutans.