ABU hosts cloud technology session at BroadcastAsia 2023

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, hosted a highly informative and engaging tech-session titled ‘Cloud-Based Workflows and Migration Challenges’ at the BroadcastAsia festival held in Singapore. The session brought together renowned solutions providers and system integrators, including Elevate Broadcast, Harmonic Inc, Ideal Systems, and Skyline Communications, who shared their expertise and experiences with an audience of over 100 delegates.

Taking place on Thursday, June 8, the 90-minute session covered a wide range of topics related to the adoption of Cloud Technologies in the broadcasting industry. The representatives delved into the numerous benefits of cloud-based workflows and hybrid video solutions, emphasizing the scalability, flexibility, and resiliency that these advancements offer.

Insightful case studies that demonstrated successful implementations of cloud-based workflows by broadcasters and operators showcased how the migration to the cloud has revolutionized their video infrastructure, allowing them to optimize their operations and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

A Senior Engineer from Mediacorp – Singapore, also shared valuable insights into their preparations for migrating their broadcasting infrastructure to the cloud. Mediacorp’s participation added a local perspective, enriching the discussion and highlighting the progress being made in Singapore’s media landscape.

The ABU’s initiative to curate and organize this tech-session at BroadcastAsia underlines its commitment to fostering knowledge sharing and technological advancements within the broadcasting community. By bringing together industry leaders and experts, the session provided a platform for meaningful discussions and the exchange of ideas.

In addition to the tech-session, the ABU also had a dedicated booth at the BroadcastAsia Exhibition, which took place from June 7 to June 9. The booth served as a hub for networking and interaction, enabling attendees to engage with ABU representatives and explore the organization’s initiatives and services.