Veteran broadcaster Ana Puod appointed General Manager of Philippines’ PTV

(Photo: Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Gerafil swore in Ana Puod – Photo courtesy of PCO)

Veteran broadcaster Ana Puod has been appointed as the general manager of Philippines’ government-owned People’s Television Network (PTV).

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Gerafil swore in Puod, based on an update by the Presidential Communications Office on June 4.

Puod will also be a member of the Board of Directors of PTV, representing the private sector and broadcast industry.

The veteran journalist started her career at ABS-CBN News where she produced the current affairs program “The Correspondents.”

In a social media post, Puod said she accepted the challenge to lead the Network and is looking forward to “enhancing its best in terms of fulfilling its mandate.”

“I am greatly honored by the privilege and opportunity given by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr to serve the country as General Manager of the People’s Television Network (PTV-4),” she said.

“Priority shall be put into coming up with relevant and engaging programs, efficient operation and administration of resources, and management with integrity. We shall endeavor to reach out and work with everyone who shares our ideals and values,” she added.

Her appointment came weeks after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. picked veteran journalist Jose Torrest Jr. as the new director-general of the Philippine Information Agency.

Source: PTV News GB