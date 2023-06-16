Mediacorp hosts ABU Technical Bureau mid-year meeting

The ABU Technical Department organized the ABU Technical Bureau Mid-Year Meeting on June 9th and 10th at the Mediacorp Campus in Singapore.

The meeting was hosted by Mediacorp Pte. Ltd., a full member of ABU, and was conducted in a hybrid mode. In-person attendance included members from NHK (Japan), NBT (Thailand), Phoenix (Hong Kong, China), RTM (Malaysia), VTV (Vietnam), Mediacorp (Singapore), and RTPRC (China). Other members from IRIB (Iran), PB (India), TRT (Turkey), KBS (Korea), NTV (Nepal), and VOV (Vietnam) joined remotely.

During his opening remarks, Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem emphasized the importance of collaboration and sustainability. He bid farewell to the technical bureau members as he transitioned from Director of Technology to the Secretary-General, expressing his commitment to maintaining the same level of engagement and relationship with the members.

The meeting covered various important matters, including the future roadmap of the bureau, a review of the terms of reference (ToR) for study topic areas, and guidelines for the proposed Young Engineers’ Broadcasting Award. Bureau members also shared updates on various projects and activities taking place within their organizations.