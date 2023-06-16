Secretary-General and ABU Technical Bureau members enjoy facility tour at Mediacorp

During the ABU Technical Bureau Mid-Year Meeting, held on June 9th, Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. in Singapore arranged a specially curated facility tour for the bureau members.

The tour, which lasted approximately an hour, was attended by the Secretary-General of ABU as well. The members were guided through Mediacorp’s world-class facility, which features both classical and state-of-the-art radio and TV production studios. Additionally, they had the opportunity to observe the operation of Mediacorp’s high-tech newsroom studio.

During the visit, Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem had the chance to meet and greet Mr. Ng Thian Khoon, the Head of Broadcasting Engineering (Technology) at Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. They exchanged views on the overall progress of broadcast technologies and services within the Asia-Pacific region.