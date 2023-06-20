Ray Hadley and Sofie Formica announced as 2023 ACRAS hosts

The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio and Audio (ACRA) Awards will be a celebration of 100 Year of Radio in Australia, with Nine Radio’s Ray Hadley and Sofie Formica announced as co-hosts of one four award segments on the night. Nominations for the Awards have been extended and are now closing on 7 July 2023.

Further hosts will soon be revealed for the red-carpet event, which champions excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport. The ACRA Awards will be held at the International Convention Centre on Saturday 14 October.

Both Sofie and Ray are previous ACRA winners. Sofie, who hosts 4BC Afternoons in Brisbane, was named Best Newcomer On Air in 2023, while Ray, who hosts the Ray Hadley Morning Show which is networked across Australia, has won 33 ACRA awards and was inducted into the ACRA Hall of Fame in 2017. Ray is the most awarded broadcaster in the history of the ACRA Awards.

ACRA Awards will be handed out across eight categories, with 77 awards overall, down from 86 in 2022.

New awards include Station of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Best News Event Coverage, Individual Talent of the Year and Podcast Host of the Year.

Around 900 of the industry’s major stars, personalities and executives from around Australia are expected to attend this year’s ACRA Awards, with winners announced across four areas: national, metropolitan, provincial and country.