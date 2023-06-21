Dr Veysel Binbay appointed as Director of ABU Technology and Innovation

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has appointed Dr Veysel Binbay as the new Director of ABU Technology and Innovation. Dr Veysel, who has been working with ABU Technology since 2019 as Senior Engineer – Broadcast Systems, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Veysel played a vital role in setting up ABU’s virtual training and webinar delivery system, showcasing his innovative approach and technical prowess. With over 20 years of experience as a broadcast engineer at TRT in various capacities, Dr Veysel’s remarkable track record in the technical field positions him as an exceptional choice for this leadership position.

“As the successor to a Technology & Innovation Director renowned for his exceptional work, I step into the role with a deep appreciation for the foundation laid before me,” said Dr Veysel. “The remarkable achievements of my predecessors have set the stage for an exciting future in the ABU. Building upon this legacy, created by each member of the team, I am committed to continuing the trajectory of excellence and innovation. The ever-evolving media landscape presents us with boundless opportunities for growth and advancement. I envision a future where we capitalize on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and immersive media to redefine the broadcasting industry. By seamlessly integrating these technologies into our operations, we will enhance content production, delivery, and audience engagement.”

Dr Veysel also emphasized the importance of cultivating partnerships with technology providers to ensure access to cutting-edge infrastructure and tools. “This will enable us to stay at the forefront of industry trends and maintain our competitive edge,” he added. “As the Director of Technology & Innovation, I will foster an environment of collaboration, where our members can develop their digital skills and adapt to the evolving demands of the digital era. Together, we will embrace the spirit of continuity while pushing the boundaries of innovation, securing our position as leaders in the broadcasting industry.”

ABU Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, expressed his delight at Dr Veysel’s appointment, recognizing his exceptional contributions and the valuable role he will play in driving the organization’s collective vision.

The ABU and its members join in congratulating Dr Veysel on his well-deserved new role, confident that his appointment will lead to even greater achievements and advancements in the field of technology and innovation.