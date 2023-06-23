ABU CON-FEST 2023 – Join us for the start of something big!

Registration is open for ABU’s first-ever international content festival, taking place in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, July 5-7.

ABU CON-FEST strategically brings together ABU’s three signature content events ABU TV-CON, ABU RadioSonic (formerly known as RadioAsia), and #ABUdigital all in one place with the vision to create a single gathering of producers to share new ideas and talk about creating content that matters.

Envisioned as an international conference for the TV, Radio, and Digital creatives in the broadcasting industry, this event will offer first-rate masterclasses and practical workshops on content creation featuring past ABU Prize winners delivered by professionals from ABU members as well as eclectic and insightful talks from world-class content creators.

For more information and to register, click here.