EBU’s News Xchange 2023 concludes in Dublin

(Photo: Simon Wilkinson / EBU. Noel Curran, EBU Director General, welcomes delegates to News Xchange 2023)

News Xchange – the EBU’s annual two-day conference for the international news industry – returned as an in-person event in Dublin, Ireland, between June 19 and 20, 2023. The event brought the global news business together to discuss the issues affecting broadcast journalists and editors around the world.

In his opening remarks, Noel Curran, EBU Director General, noted that the theme of this conference – “Frontlines of News” – couldn’t be more timely, not just because of war in Europe but also because we’re all operating on so many fronts: ethical, technological, editorial, and commercial.

Attracting contributions from prominent figures across the news industry, as well as politicians, opinion formers, and other key players on the world stage, News Xchange 2023 examined the challenges ahead with a progressive conference and a range of networking opportunities.

Speaking about the importance of the conference, Liz Corbin, EBU’s Deputy Director of Media and Head of News, noted that no one goes to a frontline without allies. “We can’t – and shouldn’t – try to fight all our battles alone. Hopefully, the past two days have reminded you that while we might compete fiercely in the market, we are all on the same side when it comes to quality journalism.”

The ABU was represented by Deborah Steele, the Director of ABU News.