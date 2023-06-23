Pacific Anti-Corruption Journalists Network launches toolkit for Pacific journalists reporting on corruption

(Rimon, author of toolkit with his presentation. Photo: PACJN)

The Pacific Anti-Corruption Journalists Network (PACJN) has launched a new toolkit aimed at supporting Pacific journalists in their reporting on corruption.

The toolkit is part of PACJN’s broader mission to strengthen investigative journalism and anti-corruption reporting by facilitating engagement with the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Pacific regional anti-corruption roadmap, the Teieniwa Vision.

PACJN is also supporting three experienced investigative journalists and its Coordinator to participate in the Marshall Islands Summit on Democracy: Public Engagement, Communications and the Media, along with a four-day pre-summit training for North Pacific journalists.

The training will include a session on the Teieniwa Vision and the utilization of the newly developed toolkit. The media strengthening program is implemented by the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA), with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the New Zealand Aid Programme.