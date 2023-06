Father’s Day

On this occasion of Father’s Day, we gather around the airwaves to celebrate the incredible fathers in our lives and pay tribute to their unwavering love, guidance, and support.

Song list:

1. Isn’t Father Getting Old? by Ali Hoàng Dương

2. Why Don’t You? by Phan Mạnh Quỳnh

3. AFather and Daughter by Thùy Chi

4. Thank You, Father by Oplus

Singer Ali Hoàng Dương

[Photo: VOV]