ABU members and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

The much-awaited Asia’s largest multi-sporting spectacle, the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is fast approaching. The Games will take place from September 23 – October 08, 2023.

Broadcasters from across Asia are in Hangzhou this week, for the 2nd World Broadcasters Meeting. At the WBM2, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the host broadcaster share information, and brief stakeholders on the status of games preparation.

ABU is involved in a significant way at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. The Union plans to deploy personnel from several of its members as part of international television feed production team at the venues. This is being done in close collaboration with the games host broadcaster, the CMGBS.

Around sixty broadcast personnel of its members from India, Malaysia and Singapore among others are likely to be involved. ABU undertakes such initiatives during international sporting events to provide first hand, practical on-the-job training experience to its members.

The Union hopes that such collaboration with members will support professional growth and development of its members. The move is also in line with ABU Secretary General’s emphasis to engage and serve its members.

ABU initiated similar projects during the past Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.