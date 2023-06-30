ABU participates in UNESCO Communication and Information Talk Show

Head of ABU SG’s Office, Nargiza Numanova, participated in the Malaysia‐UNESCO Cooperation Programme Achievement Event “Progressing Together: MUCP Contributions to a Sustainable Future”.

She spoke about the role of public service media in reporting on climate change and disaster risk reduction at the Communication and Information Talk show “Climate Reporting in Asia-Pacific: Challenges and Opportunities” held on Saturday, 25 June 2023, at the Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur, and briefed participants about ABU initiatives.

Noting public service media (PSM) plays a crucial role in reporting on climate change and disaster risk reduction (DRR), she noted that PSM provides accurate, timely, and comprehensive information, raises awareness, and educates about the urgency and significance of climate change and DRR.

She said it facilitates open and inclusive dialogue by providing platforms for experts, policymakers, and community members to share their perspectives, fostering informed discussions and debates on climate-related policies, mitigation strategies, and adaptation measures.

Furthermore, she noted that PSM encourages action and behavioral change of individuals, communities, and organizations by taking action on climate change and participating in DRR efforts.

She urged public service broadcasters to actively collaborate with other stakeholders, including scientific institutions, NGOs, government agencies, and international organizations, to enhance the quality and impact of climate change and DRR reporting.

ABU, as a professional organization serving mainly PSM, undertakes many projects in cooperation with international organizations like UNESCO, UNDRR, and others aimed at enhancing the ability of broadcasters to provide useful information for climate change adaptation and disaster prevention.

One of the projects is the global initiative “Media for DRR.” This initiative is a collaboration between the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), implemented globally by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, Arab States Broadcasting Union, African Union of Broadcasting, European Broadcasting Union, and Caribbean Broadcasting Union.