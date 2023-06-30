Global News Forum line-up confirmed

RTM Malaysia’s Director-General Suhaimi Sulaiman and the Deputy DG of International Broadcasting at TRT Turkiye, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi, are among the speakers confirmed for the Global News Forum in Kuching on 11 July.

They join the Group Director of the Capital Maharaja Group in Sri Lanka, Chevaan Daniel, Thai PBS Executive Advisor and former DG Thepchai Yong, and the CEOs of PSM Maldives, TVS Sarawak, Pasifika TV – Ali Khalid, Rizal Zulkapli and Natasha Meleisea.

Key news leaders include the Director of News from the African Union of Broadcasters, Gisele Nnemi Nga, the Head of Integrated News at ABS-CBN in the Philippines, Francis Toral, Eurovision Senior Editor Emilio San Pedro, the Director of Current Affairs at PTV News Pakistan, Aoun Sahi, the Deputy Director of Digital News at TRT Turkiye Selman Tecim, the Director of News at FBC Fiji, Indra Singh, and the Managing Editor of Asia Pacific News at ABC Australia, Matt O’Sullivan.

The theme of this year’s Forum is AI, Leading Change and Inspiring a Greener Future. The full program and speaker profiles are available on the GNF event page, which includes the updated agenda for the News Group meeting on 10 July and the AI masterclass on July 12.

All events will take place with the support of Business Events Sarawak and will be held at the Waterfront hotel in Kuching.