PODCAST DAY ASIA to be part of this year´s RADIODAYS ASIA

RADIODAYS ASIA, the international radio and podcasting conference, will be back 4-6 September 2023 in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. In collaboration with the ABU and other partners the cross-industry event will gather private and public radio as well as special Podcast Day Asia.

In 2022, coming out of the pandemic, ABU and Radiodays Asia for the first time joined forces for a successful radio industry super-event. This year Radiodays Asia, in its 4th year, will run over 2 days with 50 sessions in two parallel tracks, and will include a new podcasting day, Podcast Day Asia.

Top international speakers and industry leaders as well as successful producers and market experts will share their insights this year. The event will bring 400 attendees from 40 countries together with many networking opportunities to meet and learn from colleagues in the audio industry from Asia, Australia, Europe and America. Radiodays Asia is a sister event to the world leading Radiodays Europe event.

The programme will cover a lot of important topics. The revolution in media by Artificial Intelligence (AI), audio business cases to find new revenue streams, innovation in radio and podcasting around the world and new trends in marketing, apps and platforms as well as journalism and programme cases from across Asia and the globe.

For the first time, PODCAST DAY ASIA will be part of this year´s RADIODAYS ASIA. A full day dedicated to bring podcasters together and discuss how to develop your podcast business – how to format, market and monetize your podcast. A chance to learn from the most successful in podcasting and to network with other creative podcasters. With your registration for Radiodays Asia, all the podcast sessions are also included.

“It has never been more important to have a global perspective on media trends, consumer behaviour, competition, new technology and business opportunities. Though your radio or podcast might be local or national, the challenges and competition facing your business is global. That opportunity to get ahead of your competition and future-proof your service and business is what RADIODAYS ASIA offers” says Anders Held, Project Director of Radiodays Asia and Founder of Radiodays Europe.

ABU members get discounts on tickets for the event. All details are available via the event page https://radiodaysasia.com/abumembers/