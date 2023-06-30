World Archery Shows on ASEN (ABU Sports & Entertainment Network)

Beginning July, ABU Sports & Entertainment Network, will distribute a 17-minute Magazine Show featuring World Archery events and other related sports.

The monthly magazine will have both English and international version with transcripts and run-down.

The shows are a result of a partnership agreement signed between ABU and World Archery in April 2023.

Registered members of ASEN can download and use the content for free- as part of ABU’s service to its members.