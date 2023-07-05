Chengdu staged torch relay for 31st FISU Summer World University Games

(Picture: Chengdu Organising Committee)

Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, the international multi-sport event for student-athletes takes place from July 28 to August 8, 2023 in Chengdu, China.

ABU is the official games distribution partner of FISU in Asia and the Pacific. So far, broadcasters from Afghanistan, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Myanmar, Mongolia, Mauritius, South Korea, Turkey, and Uzbekistan have expressed interest to broadcast. Some of ABU members, Indonesia will send ENG crew to Chengdu.

The host broadcaster will produce more than 360 hours of Live coverage via SRT, the official mode of transmission. Members can also download over sixty 2×26 minutes daily highlights from the ABU Sports and Entertainment Network ASEN for free.

More than 6’500 student-athletes aged 18-25 and 2,500 delegates from over 100 countries and 1500 universities will be present in Chengdu.