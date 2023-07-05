China Media Group’s Asia-Pacific headquarters inaugurated

(The Asia Pacific Headquarters of CMG, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region June 2023. Photo: CMG)

China Media Group’s (CMG) Asia-Pacific headquarters has been officially inaugurated in Hong Kong SAR. The President of CMG Shen Haixiong, and several representatives including the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Government of the HKSAR, attended the ceremony.

The President of CMG, Shen expressed hope the Asia-Pacific headquarters will showcase the vibrant vitality of China in the new era to overseas audiences.

After the inauguration ceremony, CMG president and representatives from various sectors visited the newsroom, and multi-functional television production studios.

The Asia-Pacific headquarters of CMG was first established in December 2020 in the HKSAR. It oversees 20 stations and one program production base, covering 41 countries and regions, reaching an audience of over 3.3 billion.