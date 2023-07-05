The first-ever international content festival “ABU CON-FEST” underway in Kuala Lumpur

ABU launched its brand-new international content festival titled “ABU CON-FEST” on July 5, 2023. The premiere event, at Berjaya Times Square, is seen as one of its kind, a prominent media industry gathering in the region.

Opening the CON-FEST, ABU Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem, called on delegates to unite with passion to create wonderful moments with brilliance of storytelling.He said, the need to focus on creative and engaging content creation has never been more crucial than now.

ABU Programme Director, Yasu Nagahata hoped the CON-FEST to be a Bridge between ABU Members. He said the ABU Programmes aim is to create a single gathering of producers to share new ideas and, talk about creating content that matters.

The first day saw engaging debate session titled-revolutionising how we consume content with some high profile individuals including the Director General of RTM Malaysia. The event also showcased some of the past winners of ABU Prices.

– SATOYAMA Niigata: Living with Snow” (Documentary category 2022 from NHK Japan)

– The Days of Depression: A Shogi Master’s Invisible Opponent” (Drama category 2020 NHK japan)

– Round Music Festival – Re:connect Each Other by Music and Digital (Digital Category 2021, KBS Korea)

– The Small Alley (Digital category 2022 VOV Vietnam)

One of participants described the programmes as mind-blowing. Another one, a delegate from Vanuatu said, the event is a melting pot of high quality content.

Launched by ABU Programme Department, the ABU CON-FEST brings together ABU’s signature content events; ABU TV-CON, ABU RadioSonic and #ABUdigital all in one place.