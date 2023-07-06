Asiavision Award finalists announced

The finalists for the annual Asiavision awards have been announced. The winners will be announced at a gala event in Kuching next Tuesday.

BEST TV NEWS STORY:

TPBS Thailand – Debate over proposed changes to lese majeste laws

VTV Vietnam – War correspondent love stories

MTRK Uzbekistan – Relics found in Akhsi settlement

TV5 Mongolia – Herdsmen battle fierce winter

TVB Hong Kong – Fire engulfs skyscraper

BEST REPORTING BY A SMALL NEWSROOM:

TV5 Mongolia – Riots erupt in Ulaanbatar

MTV Sri Lanka – University students stage protests in Colombo

NTV Nepral – Residents forced to drink contaminated water

FBC Fiji – Election coverage and developments leading to a new government

SLRC Sri Lanka – Political crisis erupts in Sri Lanka

BEST INTERNATIONAL REPORTING:

NHK– Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt

NHK– Civil conflict in Myanmar

KBS – North Korea military operations

CCTV– Deadly stampede in Yemen

CCTV – Military clashes in Sudan

BEST REPORTING ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

FBC Fiji – Climate change impacts and solutions

CCTV China – Farmers benefit from land restoration

KBS South Korea – Mining area ecosystem restored

TPBS Thailand – Reducing emissions by reducing food waste

VTV Vietnam – Youths make animated film on recycling

BEST SERIES OF REPORTS ON AN ISSUE OF PUBLIC INTEREST

TVB Hong Kong – Changes to the administration of Hong Kong

TPBS Thailand – Legalising cannabis use

TVRI Indonesia – Fatal kidney infection linked to cough medicine

MTV Sri Lanka – University student protests

KBS South Korea – Military service controversy

BEST SPORTS REPORT

FBC Fiji – Women’s rugby team compete at Oceania championship

BTV Bangladesh – International runners win Dhaka marathon

TVB Hong Kong – Large turnout at Hong Kong marathon

RTM Malaysia – Johor ironman contest challenges competitors

TVTM Turkmenistan – Equestrian marathon celebrates national holiday

BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS

TPBS Thailand – Royal Navy warship sinks

NHK Japan – Former PM Shinzo Abe shot dead

RTM Malaysia – Former PM Najib Razak sentenced to jail

BTV Bangladesh – Deadly fire at container depot

DDI India – Suspension bridge collapses

BEST COVERAGE OF A MAJOR DISASTER

KBS South Korea – Fatal crowd crush during Halloween celebrations

TVRI Indonesia – Mt Semeru erupts

TVRI – Earthquake hits Cianjur

CCTV – Earthquake hits Luding County

TPBS – Fatal shooting at Thai nursery school

TRT Turkiye – Deadly quakes hit southern Turkiye