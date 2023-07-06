Asiavision Award finalists announced
The finalists for the annual Asiavision awards have been announced. The winners will be announced at a gala event in Kuching next Tuesday.
BEST TV NEWS STORY:
TPBS Thailand – Debate over proposed changes to lese majeste laws
VTV Vietnam – War correspondent love stories
MTRK Uzbekistan – Relics found in Akhsi settlement
TV5 Mongolia – Herdsmen battle fierce winter
TVB Hong Kong – Fire engulfs skyscraper
BEST REPORTING BY A SMALL NEWSROOM:
TV5 Mongolia – Riots erupt in Ulaanbatar
MTV Sri Lanka – University students stage protests in Colombo
NTV Nepral – Residents forced to drink contaminated water
FBC Fiji – Election coverage and developments leading to a new government
SLRC Sri Lanka – Political crisis erupts in Sri Lanka
BEST INTERNATIONAL REPORTING:
NHK– Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt
NHK– Civil conflict in Myanmar
KBS – North Korea military operations
CCTV– Deadly stampede in Yemen
CCTV – Military clashes in Sudan
BEST REPORTING ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
FBC Fiji – Climate change impacts and solutions
CCTV China – Farmers benefit from land restoration
KBS South Korea – Mining area ecosystem restored
TPBS Thailand – Reducing emissions by reducing food waste
VTV Vietnam – Youths make animated film on recycling
BEST SERIES OF REPORTS ON AN ISSUE OF PUBLIC INTEREST
TVB Hong Kong – Changes to the administration of Hong Kong
TPBS Thailand – Legalising cannabis use
TVRI Indonesia – Fatal kidney infection linked to cough medicine
MTV Sri Lanka – University student protests
KBS South Korea – Military service controversy
BEST SPORTS REPORT
FBC Fiji – Women’s rugby team compete at Oceania championship
BTV Bangladesh – International runners win Dhaka marathon
TVB Hong Kong – Large turnout at Hong Kong marathon
RTM Malaysia – Johor ironman contest challenges competitors
TVTM Turkmenistan – Equestrian marathon celebrates national holiday
BEST COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
TPBS Thailand – Royal Navy warship sinks
NHK Japan – Former PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
RTM Malaysia – Former PM Najib Razak sentenced to jail
BTV Bangladesh – Deadly fire at container depot
DDI India – Suspension bridge collapses
BEST COVERAGE OF A MAJOR DISASTER
KBS South Korea – Fatal crowd crush during Halloween celebrations
TVRI Indonesia – Mt Semeru erupts
TVRI – Earthquake hits Cianjur
CCTV – Earthquake hits Luding County
TPBS – Fatal shooting at Thai nursery school
TRT Turkiye – Deadly quakes hit southern Turkiye