Secretaries and Director General of WBU’s discuss Climate and support to media

Head of World Broadcasting Union and Associations met in the Spanish capital Madrid last week for their annual gathering. Secretary and Director Generals of the world Broadcasting Unions reviewed past activities and proposed news initiatives for the future.

ABU Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem reported the status of ABU’s on-going activities and his vision for future. Digital transformation, and climate change adaptation remain high on his agenda. Towards this, the SG underscored the role of media as critical to address the challenges.

The ABU Secretary General said, WBU’s support to UN’s Early warnings for all Climate action plan, to provide early warning system is important. The WBU’s contribution to enhance the resilience of broadcasting infrastructures is equally crucial.