Secretary and Director Generals of WBU discuss Climate Change and the Role of Media

Heads of Broadcasting Unions and Associations under the WBU met in the Spanish capital Madrid last week for their annual gathering. Secretary and Director Generals of the world Broadcasting Unions reviewed past activities and proposed news initiatives for the future.

ABU Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem reported the status of ABU’s on-going activities and his vision for the future. Digital transformation, and climate change adaptation remain high on his agenda. He also highlighted the need to support members with their challenges in this post-pandemic era where many are facing funding and financial difficulties.

The ABU Secretary General said that WBU’s support to the UN’s Climate action plan, Early Warning for All campaign, and being part of the early warning system is important. The WBU’s contribution to enhance the resilience of broadcasting infrastructures and role of media is crucial among others. The ABU SG also briefed on the Call for Action adopted by 7th ABU Media on Climate Action and DRR in the Maldives.

The WBU meeting highlighted the importance of the Climate change proposal and agreed supporting the cause through a common declaration.