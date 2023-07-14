ABU Secretary General met with TRT Turkiye delegates

ABU and TRT Turkiye officials met to discuss activities and potential areas of cooperation in the future at the ABU secretariat on Thursday.

ABU senior management, led by Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem shared ABU’s on-going events and activities. The meeting explored potential areas of collaboration between the two in the future.

The TRT delegation was led by Deputy General Manager of TRT Turkiye, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi and the Head of International Relations Mustafa Saritas.

TRT Turkiye was established in May 1, 1964 to serve as Turkiye’s public service broadcaster.