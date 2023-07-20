ABC Radio Australia returns to the Republic of Palau

ABC Radio Australia will be heard in the Republic of Palau for the first time in more than five years.

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding, ABC Radio Australia programs will be carried on the Republic of Palau’s national radio broadcaster, Eco Paradise FM (EPFM).

The signing was attended by Palau Minister of State, and the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

ABC International Services Head Claire Gorman said: “This new partnership is a first step towards the aim of establishing a full FM radio service in Palau, an ABC initiative funded under the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy.”

Palau residents can access to programming including flagship regional current affairs show Pacific Beat and music shows Stories from the Pacific, Pacific Playtime and Island Music.

ABC Radio Australia has recently increased its Pacific-focused content and under the agreement.