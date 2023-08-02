Asiavision begins trial of new platform

(Photo: NTV Nepal, member of the sub-committee to test new platform)

A six-member sub-committee of the ABU News group has commenced testing on the new platform designed to host the ABU’s video news exchange, Asiavision.

The members of the sub-committee include NHK Japan, CNA Singapore, SLRC, and MTV from Sri Lanka, NTV Nepal, and VTV Vietnam. They will be testing the functionality of the platform against their respective usage protocols.

The new platform has been developed in-house by the ABU Technology department, aiming to provide a customized user experience for members of the news exchange.

The current phase of the trial will span throughout August, and the sub-committee will convene periodically to review the platform’s functionality. Subsequently, all members will begin testing the platform as well.