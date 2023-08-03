KBS arranges inside KBS tour for participants of ABU GA 2023

Host broadcaster Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) is organising tours of the KBS premises for participants attending the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings 2023.

Two tours are being arranged as part of ABU GA 2023, which will allow delegates to familiarize themselves with the KBS premises where some of the meetings will take place.

The tours will run on 27 and 28 October, ahead of the Associated Meetings, and will include visits to KBS’s Public Safety News Centre, Visible Radio Studio, UHD & Vertigo, and an XR Experience.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to view “Music Bank,” a sensational music show that showcases fantastic performances and awe-inspiring harmony by Korea’s top musicians. The viewing is scheduled for Friday, 27 October.

Registration for the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings 2023 is now open and will take place from 28 October to 01 November.