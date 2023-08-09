IRIB celebrates national Journalists’ Day

(Photo: Press TV – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi (L) honours journalists at the 21st Iran’s National Media Festival on August 8, 2023.)

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has celebrated the national Journalists’ Day. Each year, August 8th is observed as National Journalists’ Day, commemorating the martyrdom of nine Iranian citizens, which includes a reporter and eight diplomats, in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998.

On Monday, President Ebrahim Raisi visited the IRIB to commemorate the day. During his visit, he lauded the significant role that media and journalists play in society.

While speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), Raisi expressed his administration’s openness to criticism from the media and journalists. He stated, “Journalists play an essential role in elucidating people’s demands to government officials and statesmen, as well as conveying the perspectives of officials and statesmen to the public.”

He also applauded the crucial role played by national TV and Radio in upholding Islamic values and presenting a proper Iranian and Islamic way of life.

The National Journalists’ Day this year coincided with the closing ceremony of the 21st Iran’s National Media Festival.