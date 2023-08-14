Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) joins ABU as an Affiliate Member

Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) of New Zealand has become an Affiliate Member of ABU, effective July 1st, 2023.

Established in April 2015, PCBL is a New Zealand government initiative funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Its primary goal is to foster stronger relationships in the Pacific region by providing support to the media sector.

PCBL’s core objective is to bolster Pacific free-to-air broadcasters by supplying them with New Zealand originated content that can be rebroadcast to local audiences. Additionally, PCBL promotes the creation of local content by offering field equipment and training opportunities.

It delivers a variety of programme content that includes sports, news, current affairs, documentaries, and entertainment via satellite IS19.

Under its membership with ABU, PCBL also becomes a member of the ABU News Group and the video news exchange – Asiavision.