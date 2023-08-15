ABU Secretary-General addresses global youth at IYPAVC

The Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), Ahmed Nadeem, addressed the International Youth Programme of Audio-Visual Communication (IYPAVC), highlighting the tremendous potential of young creatives in shaping the future of media and broadcasting on a global scale.

In a virtual address to the gathering of young minds from around the world, the Secretary-General expressed his honour at addressing the IYPAVC, an exceptional platform that fosters creativity, innovation, and intercultural exchange.

Nadeem praised the platform for its unique ability to shape the trajectory of media and broadcasting in both the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

In a world where information travels at the speed of light, the Secretary-General emphasised the increasing significance of audio and video communication and the pivotal role the youth play in harnessing its power.

“The youth hold the power to bring positive change, break barriers, and bridge gaps between cultures and nations,” he said.

The rich cultural diversity of the Asia-Pacific region was also brought to the forefront, with the Secretary-General noting the wealth of stories waiting to be told.

He expressed his confidence that the creative prowess and imagination of young talents could provide these narratives with a global stage, thus fostering appreciation for shared humanity.