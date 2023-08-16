3rd annual CMG Media Cooperation Forum held in Kenya

(The third annual CMG Media Cooperation Forum held in Nairobi – Photo: CGTN)

China Media Group has hosted over 100 media houses from 40 African countries in Nairobi, Kenya, for its 3rd annual CMG Media Cooperation Forum.

This year’s forum was held under the theme “Deepening communication between Chinese and African civilizations and promoting a China-Africa community with a shared future in a new era.”

The annual gathering is a mark of the growing friendship between Chinese and African media.

Officials said this year’s gathering is an important signpost for a new round of cooperation based on mutual trust.

In their declaration, media representatives from across Africa and China pledged to deepen media cooperation and share China-Africa stories.