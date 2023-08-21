2023 ACRAs reinvigorated with new hosting format, record entries

The 2023 Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards are shaping up to be radio’s brightest night of nights with record entries from commercial stations across Australia and nine radio stars hosting the event.

The Awards, which champion excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport, will be held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on Saturday 14 October.

Over 1200 entries from across Australia have been received, up 15% from 2022, with 85 entries for the inaugural Individual Talent of the Year Award coming in from across the nation.

The hosting line-up announced will support a greater focus on Australian music. The hosts for the 2023 ACRA Awards are:

Robin Bailey and Kip Wightman (Rob, Terry and Kip, KIIS 97.3 Brisbane, ARN)

Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey (Riki-Lee, Tim & Joel, NOVA Entertainment)

Jimmy Smith, Nath Roye and Loren Barry (The Jimmy & Nath Show and The Marty Sheargold Show, SCA)

Sofie Formica and Ray Hadley (4BC afternoons and The Ray Hadley Morning Show, Nine Radio)

Hosting segments will be interspersed with live performances from major Australian artists including Proud Coodjinburra artist Budjerah and proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo. Other Australian music acts will be revealed over the coming weeks.

“The 34th ACRA Awards will celebrate 100 years commercial radio in Australia. And while we honour a century of music, news, entertainment and connection, we crown those who are ensuring commercial radio’s continued vibrancy and relevance across Australia”, Ford Ennals, CEO of CRA said.

Around 900 of the industry’s major stars, personalities and executives from around Australia are expected to attend this year’s ACRA Awards, with winners announced across four areas: national, metropolitan, provincial and country.

The ACRA Awards have been slimmed down from 86 in 2022 to 77 this year, while other new awards include Station of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Diversity and Inclusion, Best News Event Coverage, Individual Talent of the Year and Podcast Host of the Year.