Webinar on Interactive Delivery Network & Data Clean Rooms

Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union continue to offer relevant webinars and online workshops to its members.

Technical department is working on one such a webinar titled, Interactive Delivery Network ICDN and data clean rooms in media industry. It will be streamed live on September 21.

Experts will share and discuss TV & broadcasting identity resolution & its impact on privacy & security. Participants will learn client data platform & first party data for connected TV, and data clean room for media stream.

Experts from Malaysia and the US will also talk about how post cookies streaming will impact TV networks, the streaming industry to maintain network data safe and secured.

The webinar is meant for broadcasters including technicians, engineers and managers content producers working for different media.