Belt and Road Initiative central to regional unity, says ABU Secretary-General

Ahmed Nadeem, the Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), addressed the China Media Group’s Global Video Media Forum, emphasising the critical role of the Belt and Road Initiative in regional media cooperation and international unity.

Amid current global challenges, including the pandemic, Nadeem highlighted China’s spirit of cooperation and its various global initiatives that have garnered international support.

According to Nadeem, media serves as a “bridge” that transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries, pivotal for the success of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He stressed the importance of media collaboration in fostering a collective narrative that promotes understanding and unity among diverse cultures.

Celebrating the Initiative’s 10th anniversary, Nadeem reaffirmed media’s role as a powerful tool for its success, encapsulating his vision with the saying, “Nothing, not even mountains and oceans, can separate people with shared goals and vision.”

He envisioned a future where media collaboration drives prosperity and peace along the Belt and Road.