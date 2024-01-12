Asiavision Coordinators’ Meeting 2024 to feature workshops by TRT experts

The Asiavision Coordinators’ Meeting 2024, is set to host informative workshops on optimizing news dissemination on social media platforms, featuring experts from Türkiye’s public broadcaster, TRT.

Ali Burak Biber and Emre Ünal, will lead these workshops, providing invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of news in the digital age.

Emre Ünal, the Executive Producer of video content for TRT’s international digital news department, boasts a wealth of experience in shaping and enhancing digital content. In his current role, Ünal oversees the vision and content generated by five small teams within the department.

His achievements include spearheading the strategy and content production for TRT World’s Instagram account, contributing to its staggering growth from 400,000 to an impressive 2 million followers. Since late 2023, Ünal has been at the helm of a dedicated team focused on TikTok, solidifying his position in multimedia content production.

Ali Burak Biber, a Senior Producer/Correspondent at TRT News, affiliated with trthaber.com, brings a wealth of expertise to the workshops. His responsibilities encompass overseeing international news, science, technology updates, as well as health and education news.

Biber is recognized for his presentations on technology news and his active contribution to content creation. His dedication to staying at the forefront of global events allows him to provide insightful perspectives to the audience.

The Asiavision Coordinators’ Meeting 2024, will run for two days from January 23 to 24, and will include additional workshops on election reporting, digital news and news for social media.