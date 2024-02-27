ASEF renews partnership with ABU

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) has renewed its partnership with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), reaffirming both organisations’ commitment to strengthen engagement and optimise mutual benefits in fostering and developing broadcast and Esports initiatives. The renewal of the partnership between the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) underscores the collective interest of our member organisations in advancing the broadcast and Esports industry.

Sebastian Lau, AESF Director General, and Ahmed Nadeem, ABU Secretary-General, signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 February 2024 at the ABU Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

The MoU reaffirms the strategic partnership between AESF and ABU, extending beyond co-hosting events and sessions, such as forums and workshops, to creating and promoting Esports-related content.

The new agreement elevates the partnership to a new level by having ABU join the AESF Partnership Commission as a member.

AESF and ABU will also collaborate on joint programs, including charity-based or social responsibility-based competitions. These initiatives align with AESF’s program, ‘Your Home Your Arena,’ aiming to promote goodwill and community engagement, among other collaboration areas.

Sebastian Lau, AESF Director General, said, “The renewal of this Memorandum of Understanding between AESF and ABU marks another significant milestone in further elevating our partnership, especially as AESF has recently introduced our Partnership Commission as part of our initiatives to strengthen relations with important stakeholders for the benefit of the Esports community.”

ABU’s Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem said, “Through our renewed partnership with AESF, we aim to harness the power of broadcasting by exploring new avenues for collaboration, including joint programs and charity-based competitions, that will not only showcase the spirit of competition but also contribute to positive social impact.”

He said this collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of using technology and media to create positive social impacts.

Over the past five years, AESF and ABU have collaborated, with AESF taking part in the 65th ABU Sports Group Conference & Associated Meetings. AESF actively engaged in the Esports Forum, contributing to discussions on major tournaments, the Esports landscape, and its promising future as one of the rapidly expanding sports. In addition, AESF organized Esports demonstration games during the event.