Record number of sports channels screen the action of FIBA 3×3 2024 Asia Cup

A record number of broadcasters televised the FIBA 3×3 2024 Asia Cup which took place in Singapore from March 27-31. Australia claimed their status as the region’s powerhouse after winning both the men’s and women’s titles on March 31.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) distributed the event to 12 countries. The union acquired distribution rights as well as transmission via Asiasat free-of-charge for its members.

Radio Television Brunei (RTB), the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the National Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic (KTRK), Cambodian Television Network (CTN), Teledifusão de Macau, S. A. (TDM), DD India, Public Service Media (PSM Maldives), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), EMTV Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan (MTRK), and Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) broadcasted the event.

FIBA 3×3 Media Relations & TV rights Manager, Rachel Rominger, said FIBA is delighted to witness a record number of broadcasters bringing the action to audiences all over Asia, which is made possible through its valued partnership with ABU. She said this milestone not only amplifies the reach of the tournament but also underscores the growing popularity and global appeal of 3×3 basketball.

“Together with ABU, we are proud to showcase the thrilling, fast paced and competitive spirit of players on this prestigious stage”, Rachel said.

23 men’s teams and 20 women’s teams competed in 76 games overall. Singapore hosted Asia’s biggest 3×3 event for the 3rd consecutive year. 3×3 made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.