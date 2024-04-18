ABU members win big at New York Festivals (NYF) Radio Awards

ABU members Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) and Qatar-based Al Jazeera English Online swept major prizes at The New York Festivals (NYF) 2024 Radio Awards on April 16.

“In memory of ‘the father of new music in Hong Kong’ – Doming Lam’ by presenter and producer Raymond Chung at RTHK’s Radio 4 won the silver award in the biography/profiles documentary category. The documentary ‘Engulfed in boundless darkness”, also by RTHK, was a finalist under the social issues documentary category.

Al Jazeera English Online took two silver awards, for the categories narrative/documentary podcast and news podcast, for “The Take”, a daily interview-driven international news podcast hosted by award-winning journalist Malika Bilal.

ABU member Busan English Broadcasting Foundation (BeFM) in South Korea was a finalist for their human rights documentary “It’s okay to stutter: a stuttering liberation journal” but did not score an award.

15 entries in total from Asia were shortlisted for the awards, including from India and Saudi Arabia.

Incepted in 1957, New York Festivals celebrates the world’s best work encompassing audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies and independent producers.