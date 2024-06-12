Bloomberg Media partners with Japan’s TBS to deliver business, financial news

Bloomberg Media has formed a five-year content partnership with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS) to bring its premium business and financial news to Japanese news consumers worldwide, starting on June 1.

The two organisations will also share expertise and collaborate on creating a new digital brand study within TBS, specialising in bespoke custom content in both Japanese and English for Japanese consumers.

“Launched only in 2022, TBS NEWS DIG has quickly become an indispensable news destination for Japanese audiences worldwide,” said Takashi Sasaki, president and representative director of TBS Holdings, Inc. and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. “This partnership will enhance the website’s business and financial news offering and enable TBS to distribute its content globally.”

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, notes that TBS NEWS DIG “reached 250 million monthly page views last year, establishing itself as a fast growing, trusted news venue for its core demographic of young professionals. We look forward to bringing the best of Bloomberg’s reporting to their Japanese audience and showcase compelling digital content from one of the world’s most important financial centres.”