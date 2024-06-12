Finalists of Indonesia RRI’s ‘Bintang Radio Indonesia 2023’ release singles

Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) Jakarta, in collaboration with MVDA Entertainment and 13 Nadi Musik, has just announced the launch of three solo singles from the finalists for Bintang Radio Indonesia 2023.

Amira Julan, who comes from Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, released a single entitled “Bagaimana” (“How”), Daffa from Banjarmasin launched the single “You’re the Only One,” which is a collaboration with Jordan Wong. Meanwhile, Naya or Nathalia from Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, released the single “Tak Mapu Forget”.

These three songs are the result of a collaboration between MVDA Entertainment, 13 Nadi Musik, and Bintang Radio RRI.

At a press conference, music producer and A&R, Seno M Hardjo, said, “RRI is able to produce work that is fresh and contemporary. RRI as a pioneer of broadcasting and entertainment institutions in Indonesia must keep up with the times, especially in digital technology.”