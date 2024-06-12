O4 Media and MBC Korea sign agreement to represent drama series in Australia and New Zealand

O4 Media has announced a partnership with MBC Korea, one of South Korea’s largest broadcasting networks, as O4 secures the exclusive rights to represent multiple premium scripted dramas from MBC Korea to audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement expands the global reach of MBC Korea’s acclaimed productions.

Gary Pudney, managing director and founder of O4 Media, said: ‘We are excited to join forces with MBC Korea and bring their exceptional scripted dramas to audiences in Australia and New Zealand’.

Haewon Chin, director OTT global business, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have an opportunity like this to work with O4 Media to introduce our premium drama series to viewers in Australia and New Zealand’.

The selection of dramas included in the agreement showcases the breadth and depth of MBC Korea’s content catalogue including ‘Kairos’, ‘Children of Nobody’ and ‘Numbers’, along with their top-tier production values, and casts.