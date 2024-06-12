Radio Nepal starts test transmission via relay station in Bajura district

Radio Nepal has started test transmission via an FM relay station in the Bajura district, one of the 77 districts in Nepal.

The test transmission of 98 MHz FM started on Sunday morning from the relay station at Badimalika Municipality-7 Kalajagra Porkhegadhi of the district.

Senior technician Giriraj Niraula said the test transmission was started via a 500-watt transmitter by installing the FM relay station of Radio Nepal along with the repeater tower of Nepal Telecom in Kalajagra.

According to the preliminary study, Radio Nepal can be heard from Bajura and many other places in Sudhurpaschim Province including Achham, Doti, Bajhang, Baitadi and also districts of Karnali province Mugu, Kalikot and Humla.

Executive Director of Radio Nepal, Buddhi Bahadur KC, said that this FM relay station was established and test transmission started in accordance to extend the reach of Radio Nepal to the whole of the country.

ED KC informed that Radio Nepal, which aims to reach all parts of the country, had started transmission even from Bajura, which is considered geographically remote.

The listeners of Bajura are delighted to be able to listen to Radio Nepal, especially elderly listeners who have not been able to listen to Radio Nepal’s programs for a long time

This is Radio Nepal’s 33rd FM relay station. Apart from FM, Radio Nepal has been broadcasting its news and programs in Medium Wave, as well as digital platforms like an online news portal, Radio Nepal app, OTT, and social media.