Saudi launches television and radio towers infrastructure PPP project

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite for a major Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project to modernise and expand the Kingdom’s TV and radio infrastructure.

The project involves developing and operating the SBA’s towers infrastructure across 143 locations under a 25-year Rehabilitate-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (RFOMT) contract.

The project aims to enhance TV and radio infrastructure, increase the number of TV and radio channels, upgrade all TV sites from DVB-T/Analogue to DVB-T2 technology for high-quality broadcasts and ensure proper maintenance and operation of the infrastructure in partnership with the private sector.