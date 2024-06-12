Thailand’s NBT among country’s broadcasters to televise UEFA Euro 2024

The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) is among the country’s media outlets to televise the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament, set to take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July.

This is expected to benefit the country’s bars, hotels and boost tourism during the event.

On June 6th, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin convened a press conference at Government House underlining the importance of the occasion.

A football fan himself, he said screening the Euro finals to Thai audiences would contribute to the happiness of the nation.

‘Football is a popular sport among Thai people, and the Euro 2024 tournament is the biggest football event, second only to the World Cup,” he said. “In addition to promoting sports and international sports competitions, the government believes that the over 60 million Thai people have the right to know about and watch world-class competitions, which is something that this government considers important.”