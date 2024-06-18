All India Radio (AIR) boosts coverage by launching 91 FM radio transmitters

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the commissioning of 100-watt low-power FM transmitters at 91 locations, enhancing the All India Radio (AIR) network from 524 to 615 stations.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said the expansion extends AIR coverage to 73.5% of the nation’s population.

The growing demand for FM radio service in India is driven by clear sound quality and the widespread availability of FM receiver-equipped mobile phones. In response, the government has approved the installation of an additional 63 FM transmitters.

During the announcement, PM Modi emphasised the importance of democratising technology for India to reach its full potential. He cited examples of initiatives such as optical fibre networks in villages, low-cost data, and UPI-based banking services that have helped democratise access to information and technology.