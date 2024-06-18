Certificate of appreciation awarded to BTV Asiavision producer

BTV’s Md Abdullah Al Mamun has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for his commitment and service to Asiavision, the ABU’s international news exchange.

The presentation was made by the Director-General of BTV Bangladesh, Dr Md Jahangir Alam, and ABU Director of News, Deborah Steele.

The citation acknowledges Mamun’s professionalism, news judgement and long-standing commitment to Asiavision and the platform’s role in fostering international understanding.

The presentation of the certificate to Mamun took place in Dhaka during a three-day ABU News workshop on producing news to an international standard on 3-5 June, as BTV prepares to launch new programming on BTV World.

Additional industry know-how and advice was provided by Malaysian media personality and former Astro Awani Editor-in-Chief Kamarul Bahrin Bin Haron.

The workshop was attended by reporters, producers, camera operators and graphic designers. Topics covered included BTV World’s value proposition for international audiences, the importance of context and human connection in maximising audience engagement, ways to ensure formats are sustainable and allow teams to focus on priority content, and the importance of mitigating the risks of disinformation. The workshop focussed on the practical application of key principles, with participants producing four videos on aspects of life in Dhaka of interest to international audiences.