TBS announces second wave of performers for ‘Ongaku no Hi 2024’ (Music Day 2024)

TBS has announced the second wave of artists set to perform on its eight-hour live summer music special, ‘Ongaku no Hi 2024’ (Music Day 2024), airing on July 13 from 2:00 PM to 9:56 PM. Hosted by Masahiro Nakai and TBS announcer Shinichiro Azumi, the show will feature performances by 26 newly announced artists, including seven acts from STARTO Entertainment and several from HYBE LABELS.

This year’s line-up of performers include Aina The End, ENHYPEN, Omoinotake, Kis-My-Ft2, King & Prince, Hiromi Go, THE RAMPAGE, THE ALFEE and many more.

The event, which began in 2011 in response to the Great East Japan Earthquake, aims to lift the spirits of the nation through music. This year’s theme, “Hope! The Power of Music,” will see artists performing songs that have brought hope to Japan.

Additional special performances and collaborations, similar to last year’s memorable dance collaborations, will be announced on shows like ‘CDTV Live! Live!’. The exact details of how the artists will interact during the live broadcast will be revealed on the day of the event. This year’s ‘Music Day’ is particularly notable as it marks the first time that King & Prince, now a duo (Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi), will appear on the same show as Number_i, which features three former King & Prince members (Sho Hirano, Yuta Kishi, and Yuta Jinguji) since their split last May.

For the full line-up of artists, see here.