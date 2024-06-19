5th Lancang-Mekong audiovisual week kicks off in Kunming

The 5th Lancang-Mekong Audiovisual Week opened 17 June in Kunming City, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, drawing over 400 representatives from radio and television authorities from countries in the Lancang-Mekong region and surrounding countries and mainstream media outlets.

Themed “Shared Mountains and River Splendid Intangible Heritage of Culture”, the event is expected to see the unique intangible cultural heritage in China, South and Southeast Asian countries presented, and the results of Lancang-Mekong audiovisual cooperation delivered through a series of activities, such as audiovisual program screenings, youth short video creation camp and audiovisual exchange dialogues.

The 5th Lancang-Mekong audiovisual week, co-hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam and the People’s government of Yunnan Province with the Radio and Television Administration of Yunnan Province runs from June 17 to 22.