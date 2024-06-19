ABU assists last-minute acquisition of UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast in Brunei
The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has successfully assisted Brunei in the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 in the country. ABU and the European football management body UEFA reached a last-minute agreement last weekend through maneuvering budget constraints.
ABU mediated by speaking to the rights owner and through lobbying match package adjustments. With this, ABU yet again successfully demonstrates its dedication in helping its members.