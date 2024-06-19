Bangladesh Betar shares industry insights

The Bangladesh Betar news leadership team highlighted local industry challenges and opportunities during a recent visit by ABU Director of News, Deborah Steele.

A comprehensive briefing was led by Additional Director General (News) A.S.M. Zahid and Director (News) Tania Naznin. Additional insights were shared by Director Liaison and Listener Research Md. Abdul Hoque, Deputy Controller (News) Kanika Bhowmik, Regional Controller of News Md. Quamrul Islam and other news colleagues.

After the briefing at the Bangladesh Betar head office in Dhaka, the meeting discussed the challenges of media convergence, audience engagement, emergency coverage and reaching young audiences. Deborah was then given a tour of the newsroom and studios.

Bangladesh Betar is the country’s national radio network, with stations and studios across Bangladesh.

Additional industry know-how and advice was provided by Malaysian media personality and former Astro Awani Editor-in-Chief Kamarul Bahrin Bin Haron.

The workshop was attended by reporters, producers, camera operators and graphic designers. Topics covered included BTV World’s value proposition for international audiences, the importance of context and human connection in maximising audience engagement, ways to ensure formats are sustainable and allow teams to focus on priority content, and the importance of mitigating the risks of disinformation. The workshop focussed on the practical application of key principles, with participants producing four videos on aspects of life in Dhaka of interest to international audiences.